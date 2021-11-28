Only 26 New Infections of COVID-19 Reported in Cambodia

Cambodia this morning reported only 26 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the tally to 120,064, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

These are PCR test results, the same source pointed out, adding that 4 of which were imported and the rest were linked to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Besides, 29 new recoveries, but 5 new deaths (4 of them have not been vaccinated) were recorded; the total cured and death cases in the Kingdom stood at 116,446 and 2,927, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 incident.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press