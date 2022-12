Governor of Phnom Penh capital city of Cambodia H.E. Khuong Sreng (R, Pic. 1) meets with H.E. Dr. Bernadia Irawati Tjandradewi, Secretary General of United Cities and Local Governments Asia-Pacific (UCLG ASPAC), in Phnom Penh this afternoon, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Mayors’ Forum (AMF 2022) and the Meeting of Governors/Mayors of ASEAN Capitals (MGMAC 2022) hosted by Phnom Penh capital.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press