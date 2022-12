H.E. Hun Many (Pic. 1), President of the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia (UYFC), addresses the participants while he was presiding over the celebration of the 44th Founding Anniversary of UYFC, held at the Win-Wn Memorial located in Khan Chroy Changvar, Phnom Penh this evening with the participation of UYFC’s members, well-known artists and the general public.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press