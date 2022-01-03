Health Ministry Announces 6 New Omicron Cases

Cambodia’s Ministry of Health this morning announced the detection of six new cases of Omicron, a new COVID-19 variant of concern; bringing the total Omicron cases in Cambodia to 75.

According to the ministry’s press release, they are all imported cases. The national counts thus rose to 120,516.

Meanwhile, 12 more patients have successfully been cured while a new death was reported; the total recovered and death cases in the Kingdom increased to 116,952 and 3,014, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

