Health Senior Official: 2022, the Year of Omicron

H.E. Dr. Or Vandine, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health and Chairwoman of the National Ad-hoc Commission for COVID-19 Vaccination, has predicted that 2022 will be the year of Omicron travelling around the world including Cambodia.

The health secretary of state made the remark in a message on social media on Dec. 19, after Cambodia detected two more cases of Omicron COVID variant.

“It is a year to learn how to live with COVID-19 virus, especially Omicron and other possible virus mutation,” she wrote, calling on people to be vigilant and be prepared for any surge.

H.E. Dr. Or Vandine was also convinced that people will continue to follow the “3 Dos, 3 Don’ts” measure and to get vaccinated against the pandemic, which will protect them from severity, hospitalisation and death.

Cambodia has so far reported four Omicron cases – three Cambodian women aged 23, 33, 47 years old returning from Ghana, France and the U.S., and a 25-year-old Iranian man travelling from Kenya.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press