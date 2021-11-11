His Majesty the King Departs for UNESCO’s 41st General Conference in Paris

His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, is heading for Paris, France to attend the 41st General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in celebration of its 75th anniversary, from Nov. 10-14, 2021.

The monarch was seen off at Phnom Penh International Airport by Cambodian top leaders, including Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum, President of the Senate; Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly, and Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and many other senior government officials as well as royal family members.

During the His Majesty the King’s absence, Samdech Say Chhum will act as the Acting Head of State.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the royal travel to Paris is made at the invitation of H.E. Ms. Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of the UNESCO.

On Nov. 12, 2021, in the presence of numerous Heads of State and Government, the Cambodian monarch will deliver a royal speech at the official Opening Ceremony of the General Conference which centers on the crucial achievements of UNESCO in Cambodia.

Since its establishment in 1945, UNESCO has significantly contributed, through its programmes of multilateral cooperation, to the promotion of education, science, culture and communication in the world.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press