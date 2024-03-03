IDP Education to Expand Business in Cambodia



IDP Education is planning to expand its business in Cambodia, by opening a branch in Siem Reap province in the near future, and then in Battambang, Kampong Cham and Kampot provinces, Sihanoukville of Preah Sihanouk province, and Poipet of Banteay Meanchey province.

The expansion plan was revealed by Ms. Tennealle O’Shannessy, CEO of IDP Education, in a courtesy call on Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, in Melbourne, Australia on Mar. 3.

The CEO informed Samdech Thipadei about the progress of IDP Education’s business operations in Cambodia, including ACE English Language Centre in PhnomPenh, a leading and internationally recognised school.

She also expressed her gratitude to the Royal Government of Cambodia for its continued support to IDP Education’s business operations in the Kingdom, and reaffirmed the IDP Education’s commitment to continue its good cooperation with relevant Cambodian institutions.

The Cambodian Premier appreciated the progress of IDP Education and its co

ntribution to improving the quality of education and human resource development in Cambodia, stressing that the training of human resources, especially in the field of English, is very important in the globalisation era, with English as the bridge in the labour, business and social contexts.

Samdech Thipadei laid stress on the 7th-mandate Royal Government of Cambodia’s attention to promoting the economic growth based on qualified human resources.

Samdech Thipadei encouraged IDP Education to continue to support and cooperate with relevant Cambodian ministries, particularly the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports in examining the possibility of training on other programmes such as digital technology skills to continue to contribute to human resource development in Cambodia.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse