Improvement Project of National Road 48 to Kick-start in November

The construction and improvement project of National Road No. 48 is expected to begin on Nov. 1, 2021 for a period of 32 months.

A construction contract was signed between H.E. Sun Chanthol, Senior Minister and Minister of Public Works and Transport and a representative of LSUNG & HANIL Joint Venture, in an event held in hybrid format yesterday.

The construction and improvement of National Road No. 48 will be conducted by ILSUNG & HANIL Joint Venture under the technical control of KCI & KECC Joint Venture, at a total estimated cost of over US$59 million, financed by a concessional loan from the Republic of Korea and a budget of the Royal Government of Cambodia.

The 148kilometre-long road links Chamkar Loung of Sre Ambil district to Khemarak Phoumin city, Kong Kong province.

The road is a part of ASEAN Highway 123 which connects Cambodia to Thailand and Myanmar at Dawai city. Along the road, there are four special economic zones (SEZs): Koh Kong SEZ, Suoy Chheng SEZ, Kirisakor Koh Kong SEZ, and Ratana SEZ, as well as Kiri Sakor tourism area.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, H.E. Sun Chanthol expressed thanks to the Government of ROK for the financial support for the project, and requested the construction company to do its best to ensure that the road is of good quality and long-lasting.

Once completed, the National Road 48 will reduce time and travel and transport costs, increase road safety, boost tourism, and upsurge local economic development with neighbouring countries.

