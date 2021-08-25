Weather Forecast: Moderate to Heavy Rainfall Across the Country This Week

There would be moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the country from Aug. 25 to 31, according to a new weather forecast released this morning by the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology (MOWRAM).

The ministry thus called on people to be vigilant of possible thunder, lightning, gusts, and high waves.

For the temperature, the same source pointed out, it would vary between 25 and 36 degrees Celsius for the provinces in the central lowland areas, and from 23 to 34 degrees Celsius for the provinces next to the Dangrek mountain range and highland areas in the northeast.

For the coastal areas, the temperature would range between 23 and 35 degrees Celsius, said MOWRAM.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press