Jafron Biomedical Announces Global Advisory Board

ZHUHAI, China, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jafron Biomedical, a pioneer in the blood purification industry, announced it’s founding the Global Advisory Board, which includes the world’s top medical experts in clinical research and critical care medicine.

The six members of the recently founded Global Advisory Board include: Prof. Claudio Ronco, Full Professor of Nephrology at the University of Padova, Italy; Prof. Rinaldo Bellomo, Head of Research of the Department of Intensive Care at the Austin Hospital of Melbourne, Australia; Prof. Thomas Rimmelé, Chief of the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine of Edouard Herriot Hospital, Lyon, France; Dr. John R. Prowle, Senior Clinical Lecturer in Intensive Care Medicine at Barts, UK; Dr. Antoine Schneider, intensive care specialist at the Adult Intensive Care Unit at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV) of Lausanne, Switzerland; Prof. Olivier Joannes-Boyau, Associate Head of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care department SUD at Bordeaux University Hospital, France.

This international non-commercial expert team funded by Jafron Biomedical aims to establish reliable, evidence-based data to further guide the application of hemoadsorption therapy. “Very pleased to join the advisory board. Through the screening of published clinical experience and further trials, the Advisory Board is committed to providing the medical community with further guidance and new solutions for the clinical usage of MOST (multi-organ support therapy),” said Prof. Rinaldo Bellomo.

“We are honored to have the support of an outstanding group of world-renowned clinicians and researchers in these fields. Their international leadership, extensive clinical expertise will be invaluable in the future development of Jafron”, stated Mr. Dong Fan, Founder and Chairman of Jafron. “This is a successful model of cross-field cooperation between research and industry in coordination with our Global Senior Consultant Mr. Jean Paul Menneguerre, which will make a great contribution in critical care and help more patients in the future.”

Prof. Claudio Ronco is a Full Professor of Nephrology at the University of Padova, Italy. He is also director of the Department of Nephrology and the International Renal ResearchInstitute (IRRIV) of San Bortolo Hospital, Vicenza, Italy. He is considered a pioneer in many areas of nephrology, including peritoneal dialysis, critical care nephrology, CRRT, cardiorenal syndromes, and wearable dialysis technology. He has received several international awards and invented the first CRRT machine for neonates CARPEDIEM (Cardio-Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine).

Prof. Rinaldo Bellomo is Director of Intensive Care Research at the Austin Hospital; Professor of Intensive Care Medicine, University of Melbourne. Together with Dr. Prof. Ronco, Prof. Bellomo has been a lead investigator in the field of blood purification in sepsis, renal replacement therapy, and multi-organ support therapy for three decades with hundreds of publications in these fields of research and clinical practice.

Prof. Thomas Rimmelé is the Chairman of the Department of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine at Edouard Herriot Hospital, Lyon, France, and Chairman of the Department of Organ Harvest Coordination for the Hospices Civils de Lyon. Prof. Rimmelé’s academic interests include blood purification for sepsis, acute kidney injury, renal replacement therapy in the intensive care unit, and simulation in healthcare. He is also the co-director of the simulation center at Lyon University.

Dr. John R. Prowle is an Honorary Consultant Physician in Intensive Care Medicine and Renal Medicine at The Royal London Hospital, Barts Health NHS Trust, London, UK. Dr. Prowle’s academic interests include the Pathogenesis, Diagnosis and Treatment, and Outcomes of Acute Kidney Injury, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapies in the ICU, Fluid Therapy, and Medical Complications of Major Surgery.

Dr. Antoine Schneider works as an attending physician at the Adult Intensive Care Unit, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV), Lausanne, Switzerland. His area of research entitles renal perfusion, epidemiology of acute renal failure, and blood purification. He is currently the deputy chair of the AKI section of the ESICM and Course Director of the CRRT masterclass.

Prof. Olivier Joannes-Boyau, MD, is a full-time clinician in a 35 beds intensive care unit in a tertiary university hospital in Bordeaux (France). He has worked in the field of acute kidney injury, Renal Replacement Therapy, and multi-organ support therapy for about 20 years. He is the president of the ICU committee at the French society of anesthesiology and critical care (SFAR), a member of the European society of intensive care (ESICM), and the International Pan-Arab critical care medicine society (IPACCMS).

About Jafron: Jafron Biomedical is an A-shared GEM listed corporation established in 1989. As pioneer enterprise in hemoadsorption industry, Jafron provides comprehensive solutions with full line hemoperfusion products including HA Series Hemoperfusion Cartridges, BS Bilirubin Adsorption Column and DNA Immunoadsorption Column. Annually there are over 3 million cases using Jafron hemoadsorption therapy in more than 80 countries, 6000 major hospitals worldwide. With the support of its new Global Advisory Board, Jafron strives to contribute the global medical community with more extensive research and guidance in blood purification and its cutting-edge technology.

