Wood Mackenzie Scales Data Analytics Across the Energy Transition by Adding Quinbrook as a Lens Power Development Partner

Lens® decision intelligence platform connects the dots across a rapidly changing energy landscape

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wood Mackenzie, the leading provider of commercial intelligence for the world’s natural resources sector, today welcomes Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners as a development partner for the industry-leading Lens decision intelligence platform.

With its analytics-ready power and renewables data integrated into a single platform, Lens Power enables organisations to maximise investment opportunities in clean energy and be on the forefront of the energy transition.

Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk business (Nasdaq:VRSK), is collaborating with early adopters to design a power solution that provides a holistic understanding of what is happening in the world of energy, allowing organisations to analyse, screen and value assets or companies quickly and confidently to improve profitability and minimise risk.

Global Power Generation Assets by Energy Source

Source: Wood Mackenzie Lens Power

Matt Overbeck, Wood Mackenzie Senior Vice President, Head of Power and Renewables, said: “We’ve been in the power modelling business for a decade and have invested heavily to build out our energy transition division, both organically and through acquisition. We’re delighted to partner with Quinbrook, a specialist investment management firm focused exclusively on low carbon and renewable energy infrastructure investment and operational asset management.”

Quinbrook is widely recognised for making positive contributions towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing, winning multiple awards for its Low Carbon Power Fund, and for its role as a value-add investment manager of clean energy infrastructure.

William Blake, Senior Vice President at Quinbrook, said: “Partnering with an established global energy data analytics company like Wood Mackenzie offers us a collaborative and responsive setting to discuss, implement, and improve the data, technology, and tools that aid our evaluation and monitoring of market trends and investment opportunities across the clean energy landscape.

“The energy transition to a zero-carbon future is driving a significant amount of investment opportunity, but it is also spawning new and complex risks for investment managers and market participants to navigate. Identifying, understanding, and actively addressing these risks head-on is fundamental to our approach in creating long-term and resilient asset value for our investors.

“Having access to the Wood Mackenzie Lens Power platform provides us with data-driven insight critical in supporting a disciplined underwriting when allocating our investor’s capital.”

Lens Power, integrating conventional power, solar, wind, energy storage, and hydrogen data sets in an integrated and easy-to-use platform, is attractive to energy players in the financial, utility, manufacturing, and oil and gas sectors.

About Wood Mackenzie Lens®

Wood Mackenzie’s Lens® platform is the industry standard in critical decision-support, harnessing the power of big data to provide answers to complex questions, enabling customers to manage their operations, processes, and capital swiftly and efficiently, wherever they are. https://www.woodmac.com/wood- mackenzie-lens-power/

About Wood Mackenzie

Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk Analytics business, is a trusted source of commercial intelligence for the world’s natural resources sector. We empower clients to make better strategic decisions, providing objective analysis and advice on assets, companies, and markets. For more information, visit: www.woodmac.com or follow us on Twitter @WoodMackenzie

WOOD MACKENZIE is a trademark of Wood Mackenzie Limited and is the subject of trademark registrations and/or applications in the European Community, the USA and other countries around the world.

About Quinbrook

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (www.quinbrook.com) is a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on lower carbon and renewable energy infrastructure investment and operational asset management in the U.S., U.K. and Australia. Quinbrook is led and managed by a senior team of power industry professionals who have collectively invested over US $8 billion of equity in energy infrastructure assets since the early 1990s, representing a total enterprise value of US $28.7 billion or 19.5 GW of power supply capacity. Quinbrook’s investment and asset management team has offices in Houston, London, Jersey, and the Gold Coast of Australia. Quinbrook’s global investment and portfolio company teams are actively developing and constructing a portfolio exceeding 17GW of onshore wind, solar PV, reserve peaking power, battery storage projects, grid support infrastructure, Virtual Power Plants and Community Energy Networks across the U.S., U.K., and Australia.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company’s advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency.

The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work.

For more: Verisk.com, LinkedIn, Tw itter, Facebook and YouTube.