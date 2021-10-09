Japan to Extend Almost US$73 Million to Support Various Projects in Cambodia

The Government of Japan will provide up to nearly US$73 million in loan and grant aid to Cambodia to support various development projects, pointed out a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFAIC) made public this morning.

Both sides will sign the Exchange of Notes and related documents on the extension of the financial assistance here at the MFAIC on Oct. 11.

H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of MFAIC, and H.E. Mikami Masahiro, Japanese Ambassador of Japan to Cambodia, will be the signatories.

According to the press release, of the total amount, US$58.2 million is a loan for the implementation of Siem Reap Water Supply Expansion Project (II), and the rest is grant aid for the implementation of Economic and Social Development Programmes: US$1.8 million for Landmine Action Sector, US$2.27 million for Construction Material Sector, US$2.27 million for Cadastral Survey Sector, US$3.63 million for Human Resource Development Sector, and US$4.54 million for Manufacturing Sector.

The above loan and grant aid extended by the Government of Japan will significantly contribute to promoting the economic and social development of the Kingdom of Cambodia as well as further strengthening the existing good relations and bond of friendship between the two countries, the same source underlined.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press