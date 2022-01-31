jooli Redefines the Online Shopping Experience

The German video shopping expert is coming to India

JAIPUR, India, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — jooli, currently Europe’s fastest-growing and most intuitive video shopping app, is now hitting the Indian market. jooli in India has been launched by the European founders together with Prashant Sharma and Ritesh Badia. “We see great potential in India because the market is ready for a new online shopping approach”, says Prashant Sharma, Co-founder of jooli in India. The app allows users to enjoy unique products in entertaining videos that lead them directly from the app to the product partner website, where they can place their order. At the same time, the app’s AI system constantly learns new things: each swipe indicates to the app which products are of interest to users. This allows jooli to provide increasingly accurate suggestions. The app’s focus lies on beauty, lifestyle and culinary products and has already been downloaded over 100,000 times.

Browsing and shopping online without privacy concerns

The jooli app is easy to use for shoppers, offering them full privacy protection, as the buying process is fully carried out through the online shop of the respective product partner. Prashant Sharma says: “Data protection is very important; our AI uses only anonymized data that does not allow any conclusions to be drawn to individual persons”.

jooli is a video shopping app and a community at the same time

The team’s community approach creates another key advantage of jooli: its fairness factor. “Our product partners maintain direct customer contact,” explains Co-founder Ritesh Badia. Orders are placed directly in the store of the respective product partner. “In addition, product partners can network with each other on jooli, which enables them to benefit from the buying interests of their customers and to generate additional sales in the form of commissions.” Video views on jooli more than double every month; this concept resonates well with target audiences.

“The feedback from our product partner brands has been very positive so far. We will now continuously expand the offering and product range in our app. At the same time, we have created a great new way to become part of the jooli community through our jooli ambassadors. We look forward to announcing more details about this exciting program soon,” says Ritesh Badia.

About jooli

jooli is Europe’s fastest-growing video shopping app: it is user friendly, intelligent and has entertainment value. The app inspires with products presented in short, entertaining videos. Users navigate through a broad product portfolio of diverse brands via swipe and are offered personalized shopping and gift ideas. Founded in Berlin in 2021 by Wolfgang Boyé’s team, the startup makes online shopping as entertaining as city shopping. Product partners receive an intuitive content platform through their specially produced product videos to tap into new target groups. The jooli app is available for iOS and Android.

More information under https://www.jooli.in/

Contact

Jooli India I Prashant Sharma I Mobil: 91-9351566241 I prashant.sharma@jooli.com

Ritesh Badaya | 91-9571799696 | ritesh.badaya@jooli.com

Related Images

Image 1: jooli India

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment