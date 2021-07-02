Korea Provides Over US$ 9 Million to Support Cambodia’s Mine Clearance Efforts

The Republic of Korea through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has provided US$9.2 million for mine clearance activities in Cambodia for 2020-2025.

The financial support was highlighted by Ms. Ji Yea Kyung, Assistant Country Director of KOICA Cambodia Office, in a board meeting of Clearing for Results for Results Phase IV (CFR-4) held here recently via Videoconference under the presidency of Cambodian Senior Minister and First Vice President of Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA).

According to Ms. Ji Yea Kyung, the fund will be used to increase mine clearance activities, boost victim assistance and education on mine risks, CMAA’s capacity building, gender mainstreaming in mine sector, and so on.

H.E. Ly Thuch expressed his gratitude to KOICA, and other donors for their support, both financial and technical, for the implementation of the National Mine Action Strategy 2018-2025, and for the success of the Clearing for Results-Phase 4 (CFR-IV) Project from 2020-2025.

KOICA, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Australia, New Zealand, and the donor community have lauded Cambodia’s commitment to achieving its goal of becoming a mine-free nation by 2025.

