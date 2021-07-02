UNAIDS Appreciates Support from National AIDS Authority

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) has expressed its appreciation and acknowledgement of the National AIDS Authority (NAA) of Cambodia.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the National AIDS Authority for the remarkable collaboration and partnership in the past four years,” wrote outgoing Dr. Vladanka Andreeva, Country Director of UNAIDS Office in Cambodia in a recent letter to H.E. Ieng Mouly, Senior Minister, Chair of NAA.

For decades, she continued, Cambodia has acclaimed the reputation of being a trailblaser in HIV response; an undefeatable champion in innovation; a trendsetter in community engagement and people centred approaches.

“Under Your leadership, and in close partnership with civil society, Cambodia set the historical milestones of being one of the first countries globally to achieve 90-90-90 targets in 2017; and being the first to develop the Sustainability Roadmap and Transition Readiness Assessment in the region,” she added.

UNAIDS will continue to closely work with the NAA in supporting Cambodia to end AIDS as public health threat by 2030, Dr. Vladanka Andreeva underlined.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press