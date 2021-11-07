Live Pounding of Fresh Ambok in Preah Dak

Preah Dak village of Siem Reap province is showcasing live pounding of fresh Ambok — Cambodia’s traditionally well-known seasonal rice flakes or flattened rice — from Nov. 5-7.

This event is organised by the Preah Dak Village Community with the support from its Banteay Srei District Governor Mr. Khim Finan to welcome the up-coming Ambok season, normally from November to December to go along with the Water Festival.

During the event, Ambok is made live of the rice paddies harvested instantly from area in the biggest, tourist-oriented roundabout of Banteay Srei district for visitor to see, said the district governor.

He added that visitors can buy Ambok at the event and are also allowed to experience pounding the rice flakes by themselves.

The event, he continued, means to demonstrate the process of making the traditional Ambok as well as to attract visitors to Banteay Srei district.

While wanting more visitors again to his area after COVID-19 driven travel restriction, Mr. Finan reminded of health safety measure as the foremost priority, and affirmed that his local authority is strictly ensuring the practice during the event.

Banteay Srei, a name taken after one of the most beautiful Khmer ancient temples, is a district of Siem Reap, located about 30 kilometres from the provincial town, and home to temples, stunning landscapes, friendly people, traditional livelihoods and foods, and eco-tourism sites.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press