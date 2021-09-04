Ministry Launches Rules and SOP to Promote Tourism

The Ministry of Tourism has announced to launch the update of the implementation of tourism safety rules and minimum standard operating procedure (SOP) for the new normal trajectory.

The official launch took place recently virtually via Zoom under the presidency of H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism.

This is a judicial norm required especially among big tourist corporations providing accommodation service, restaurant, resort, and community and eco-tourism in order to stabilise business and ensure safety for the national and international tourists.

According to H.E. Thong Khon, the norm is well aligned with the necessary measures of the government and the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with some updates responsive to the emerging COVID-19 situation.

The implementation of the tourism safety rules and minimum standard operating procedure for the new normal will eventually contribute to building trust among tourists and attract more national and international visitors to travel to the country.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press