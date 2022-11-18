Ministry of Information to Help Broadcast Public Speaking Championship

Ministry of Information will help broadcast the Cambodia International Debate and Public Speaking Championship Series to bring the knowledge to rural students.

H.E. Khieu Kanharith, Minister of Information, highlighted the support when receiving the event’s organising team led by Mr. Yous Thanin, Manager of CamDEBATE on Nov. 16 at the ministry.

H.E. Khieu Kanharith also contributed 2,000,000 Riel (roughly US$500) to the debate and public speaking event.

Mr. Yous Thanin thanked H.E. Khieu Kanharith as well as the Ministry of Information for the strong support of the programme.

Organised by the Australian Centre for Education (ACE) and International Development Programme (IDP) Cambodia, the championship will happen from Dec. 1, 2022 to Jan. 14, 2023.

In addition to the broadcasting by the Ministry of Information, interested students, youth as well as the public can attend the event virtually.

Discussion topics cover range of issues related to society, education development, technology, environment, and beyond.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press