Ministry Orders Prosecutor to Take legal Actions Against Former Opposition Leader Sam Rainsy

The Ministry of Justice has released an instruction to the prosecutor of Phnom Penh Municipal Court to take an immediate and strictest legal action against convicted former opposition leader Sam Rainsy.

The instruction signed by the Minister H.E. Koeut Rith on Oct. 25 indicated that Sam Rainsy heavily insulted His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia in a video clip posted recently on Facebook.

The insult seriously degrades the King’s dignity and reputation and violates the article 7 of the Constitution of Cambodia stating that “The King shall be inviolable”.

The ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and other institutions, including the Senate and National Assembly, have issued statements strongly condemning repeated insults and baseless accusations of His Majesty the King by Sam Rainsy convicted as traitor.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press