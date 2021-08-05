Monitoring Committee for Journalism Ethics Practice Formed

Ministry of Information has formulated a committee to monitor, evaluate and recognise the practice of journalism ethics among journalists.

The ministry released the decision singed by H.E. Minister Khieu Kanharith on Aug. 2, stressing that it aims to promote journalism ethical standard in Cambodia and to take appropriate legal action against those who breach the code of conducts.

The committee will be led by H.E. Buth Bovuth, the ministry’s Secretary of State, with three deputies and eleven members who are senior officials and advisors to the ministry and journalism experts from various media networks and associations in Cambodia.

The committee is also authorised to file reports and documentations for the review and decision-making by the ministry’s leadership, and convene necessary consultation with relevant media agencies on matter related to the implementation of journalism ethics.

Through the establishment of the committee, the Ministry of Information expect to foster “the honor, value and prestige of journalists as well as the agency they represent”.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press