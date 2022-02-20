More Investment in Youth Careers and Skills for Workers Encouraged

Minister of Labour and Vocational Training H.E. Ith Samheng has urged more investment in the development of youth careers and skills for workers.

The minister made the pointed when presiding over the Skills and Future of Work Partner Forum jointly organised by the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training (MLVT) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Phnom Penh on Feb. 17.

H.E. Ith Samheng highly appreciated ILO for its implementation of new initiatives to promote green jobs and the digital transformation for the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in Cambodia.

The forum aimed to provide an opportunity among Cambodian youth and workers to take advantage of effective and evidence-based innovations.

It was also proved to be a role model public and private sector partnership as well as the good cooperation among development partners.

