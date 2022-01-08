Myanmar’s State Administration Council Chairman Holds Talks With Visiting Cambodian PM

YANGON, Myanmar’s State Administration Council Chairman, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, held talks with visiting Cambodian Prime Minister, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, in the capital city of Nay Pyi Taw yesterday.

According to a release issued by the council’s Information Team, Min Aung Hlaing and Hun Sen exchanged views on the promotion of bilateral diplomatic relations, friendship and cooperation, and the progress of internal peace process implementations.

The two leaders also discussed how ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) special envoy and Cambodia could help Myanmar, the progress of implementations based on a five-point consensus reached at ASEAN’s emergency summit last year, and the provision of humanitarian assistance, said the press release.

Hun Sen arrived in Myanmar for a two-day visit, at the invitation of Min Aung Hlaing, yesterday morning.

Cambodia provided Myanmar with much-needed medical supplies, to help it fight COVID-19, including three million face masks, 200,000 N95 masks, 100,000 goggles, 30,000 sets of personal protective equipment, as well as, other relief items.

Cambodia is the rotating chair of ASEAN for 2022, which groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Source: Nam news Network