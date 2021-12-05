Outcomes of DPM Prak Sokhonn’s Official Visit to China’s Hangzhou City

The following is the outcomes of the official visit of H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to Hangzhou city, China’s province of Zhejiang from Dec. 3 to 5:At the invitation of His Excellency WANG Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, led a delegation to pay an official visit to Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, the People’s Republic of China, from 3 to 5 December 2021.

During the visit, the two ministers held a bilateral meeting to further deepen the bilateral relations and cooperation in various areas such as the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, trade and investment, defense and security, education and agriculture, as well as people-to-people exchanges. They expressed great satisfaction on the continual progress of the two countries’ bilateral relations and multifaceted cooperation over the years, and reaffirmed their commitment to further enhance Cambodia-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation and to advance the building of the Community of Shared Future for the mutual benefits of the two countries and peoples.

On economic cooperation, the two Foreign Ministers noted with satisfaction the growing bilateral trade between the two countries amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. They also anticipate the entry into force of the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement (CCFTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) early next year, and are committed to taking full advantage of the two trade agreements in order to increase bilateral trade up to USD 10 billion by 2023.His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn expressed his appreciation for China’s commitment to increase the import of Cambodian agricultural products to the Chinese market.

His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn reiterated Cambodia’s appreciation to China’s development assistance, which has significantly contributed to the socio-economic development of Cambodia, especially the provision of medical supplies and vaccines that are instrumental for Cambodia to put the pandemic under control. In response, His Excellency WANG Yi reaffirmed China’s strong commitment to continue to provide assistance to Cambodia in the fight against the Covid-19, including the support to establish Covid-19 vaccines manufacturing factory in Cambodia.

The two Foreign Ministers also appreciate the progress of the project implementation under the Belt and Road Cooperation in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic. His Excellency WANG Yi reiterated China’s support for Cambodia’s infrastructure and other development projects, as well as the post-pandemic economic recovery effort. He assured that China will encourage more Chinese tourists and investors to Cambodia and consider resuming all direct flights between the two countries, as well as the return of the Cambodian students to study in China.

On Mekong-Lancang Cooperation, the two Foreign Ministers agreed to speed up the implementation of the Five-Year Plan of Action on Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (2018-2022). His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister expressed appreciation to China for approving and financing a total of 67 Cambodia’s projects, which is worth 26 million US Dollars.

Both sides also highly valued the significant development of ASEAN-China dialogue relations over the past 30 years. They were satisfied with the success of the ASEAN-China Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations, which has officially announced the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between ASEAN and China.

As Cambodia will soon undertake the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2022,His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn briefed his counterpart on Cambodia’s theme for ASEAN 2022, “ASEAN A.C.T: Addressing Challenges Together” and key priorities, including the need to strengthen ASEAN Centrality and unity, advance ASEAN Community building efforts and to maintain peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond.

His Excellency WANG Yi reiterated China’s full support to Cambodia’s ASEAN chairmanship in 2022 and congratulated Cambodia on successfully hosting the 13th Asia-Europe Summit. His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn also congratulated China on hosting the Winter Olympic Game in Beijing in 2022 and wished the event crowned with another great success.

The two Foreign Ministers also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest and concerns, including the recent development in Myanmar.

At the end of the bilateral meeting, the two Foreign Ministers witnessed the signing of Cooperation Arrangement on “Animal and Plant Inspection and Quarantine and Food Safety” between Cambodia and China.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press