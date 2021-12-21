Over 114,100 Candidates to Sit for this Year’s Upper Secondary School Exam

Some 114,180 students across Cambodia have registered for the upcoming upper secondary school exams to happen on Dec. 27-28, 2021.

The information was announced in a press release of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports issued on Dec. 20, adding that of the number, 60,379 were female students.

The exams will be divided into two majors, namely science and social science, it added.

The ministry has prepared 204 exam centres of 4,616 rooms in all capital and provinces, and ten correctional centres in Phnom Penh capital.

According to the press release, the exam’s results will be announced on Jan. 18, 2022 at the exam centres in Phnom Penh and Kandal province, and on Jan. 19, 2022 at the rest.

