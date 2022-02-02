Over 210,000 Domestic Visitors Recorded Last Weekend

A total of 214,633 domestic tourists hit the roads to different destinations during the weekend of Jan. 29 to 30, according to Tourism Minister H.E. Thong Khon.

Among the domestic visitors, 202,704 were national tourists and 11,929 were foreign tourists, he said, adding that for January alone, a total of 3,158,537 tourists were recorded.

The most visited tourist destination last weekend was Preah Sihanouk coastal province, followed by the Phnom Penh capital, and the provinces of Pursat, Battambang, Siem Reap, and Kampot.

The Ministry of Tourism and the Provincial and Municipal Tourism Departments continued to promote the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) introduced by the ministry to prevent possible transmission of COVID-19.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press