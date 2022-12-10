Over 600 Runners Join SEA Festival Bike Race and Fun Run 2022

Over 600 runners have joined the SEA Festival Bike Race and Fun Run 2022, pointed out H.E. Vath Chamroeun, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) and of the Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC).

The tournament took place on Dec. 9 at O’ Tres beach, Preah Sihanouk province.

The event also featured Kun Khmer SEA Championship 2022 on Dec. 9-11 and the Bike Race on Dec. 10.

H.E. Vath Chamroeun, also Secretary of State at the Ministry of Tourism, underlined the joint effort in organising the sport programmes and observed that all the sporting programmes have been going smoothly.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press