Pakistani Frigate Docks at Preah Sihanouk Province

PNS TAIMUR Warship (F-262) of Pakistan Navy docked safely at Sihanoukville Autonomous Port in Preah Sihanouk province this morning for a four-day visit in Cambodia to further strengthen the ties of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two naval forces.

The port call was warmly welcomed by Admiral In Sokhemra, Deputy Chief of Staff, Ream Naval Base.

The 134-by 16-metre ship of 40.46-tonne loading weight and 7 metres deep, with 169 crew members is led by Admiral Muhammad Yarsir Tahir.

According to the programme, during the visit, the Pakistani naval delegation will pay a courtesy call on commander of the Ream Naval Base, and visit historical and industrial areas.

There will also be friendly football and volleyball matches between the two countries’ naval officers.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press