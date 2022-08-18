Philips to convene Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to appoint Roy Jakobs as new President and Chief Executive Officer

August 18, 2022

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) and publishes the agenda with explanatory note. The sole purpose of the EGM is to appoint Roy Jakobs as the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 15, 2022, as successor to Frans van Houten.

The EGM will be held at the Hotel Okura Amsterdam (Ferdinand Bolstraat 333, Amsterdam) on Friday, September 30, 2022, beginning at 09:30 am CET. The agenda with explanatory note and other information relevant for the EGM are available here .

