PM: Cambodia Does Not Face Bankruptcy

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen reaffirmed here this morning that Cambodia does not face bankruptcy, even we have suffered from the COVID-19 crisis for nearly two years.

In his statement on COVID-19 situation in the country at a meeting of the National Commission for Combating COVID-19 via Videoconference from Takhmao town, Kandal province this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the Royal Government has spent a lot in the past 18 months of anti-COVID-19 efforts.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined that some of the reserve fund of around US$3,000 million have been used for relief supply for people during the lockdown, for cash assistance for affected households, for necessary medical equipment and so on, but Cambodia is not in the state of bankruptcy, the government still can pay the salary of civil servants and armed forces twice a month.

The Royal Government will continue to provide intervention for poor and vulnerable families and affected sectors during this crisis, he affirmed.

According to the Premier, until now, Their Majesties the King and Queen-Mother have in total contributed some US$122.2 million with the Royal Government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said this fund along with that of other charitable people had been used for buying vaccines, health support materials and hospital (Luong Me Hospital), and so on.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press