Cambodian Prime Minister Warns of Third Wave of COVID-19 Pandemic

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has warned his compatriots of the third wave of COVID-19 infections in the country.

While chairing a meeting of the National Commission for Combating COVID-19 via Videoconference from Takhmao town, Kandal province this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen called for continued vigilance as well as timely measures as we would face the third wave of the pandemic.

Over the world, no country seems not to be able to avoid community transmission, even North Korea, he noticed, mentioning the pandemic situation in the ASEAN region, particularly in the neighbouring countries.

In Cambodia, 1,130 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported yesterday with 27 new deaths, while in Thailand there were more than 4,800 new cases, in Vietnam some 450 new cases, and in Laos 20 new cases, he pointed out.

Cambodia is now in the second wave of COVID-19 infections, known as the February 20 Community Event.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press