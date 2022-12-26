PM Hun Sen Re-appeals to Compatriots to Get Booster Doses

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has once again called on his compatriots to get the booster doses against COVID-19 in order to strengthen their immune system against the pandemic.

While presiding over the groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction and upgrading of the 95.27-kilometre-long National Road No. 41 in Kampong Speu province this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen noted that many people had already received their 5th jab, but there are still 4 more million people who have not been vaccinated with the third dose yet.

The Premier thus asked the 4 remaining million people to do so in order to protect themselves, their families and their communities from the deadly disease.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, there are some 7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines left in the national stock, and 15 more million doses have been committed by China and 2 million others by the U.S. for Cambodia.

