PM Hun Sen Speaks Highly of Lao Ambassador’s Mission in Cambodia

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has highly evaluated the three-year diplomatic mission of H.E. Amphay Kindavong in the Kingdom.

The mission has contributed significantly to the strengthening and expansion of the friendship and cooperation between the two countries, underlined the Prime Minister while receiving a farewell visit from the outgoing Lao Ambassador at the Peace Palace here this morning.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also wished H.E. Amphay Kindavong more success in his next mission, according to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian Premier.

For his part, the outgoing Lao diplomat profoundly thanked Samdech Techo Hun Sen and other Cambodian leaders as well as the Cambodian people for their support and cooperation for the success of his diplomatic mission in the Kingdom.

H.E. Amphay Kindavong also congratulated Cambodia for the rapid development and for the success in hosting the 13th ASEM Summit, and wish the Kingdom more success in holding the ASEAN chairmanship in 2022.

He expressed his gratitude to the Cambodian government and people for their humanitarian assistance in cash, vaccines, medical materials, etc. to contribute to combating the COVID-19 pandemic in Laos.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press