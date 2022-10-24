PM Reaffirms to Remain by the People’s Side

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has reaffirmed that he will not leave his compatriots, and called on them to move forward together for new achievements.

At the distribution ceremony of rice seeds to over 10,000 flood-affected families in Battambang province this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen asked the public to further support his ruling Cambodian People’s Party and reiterated that he will always stay by the people’s side.

“My health is strong, I will not leave you all, please walk together and move forward for the new development and achievements,” he said.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen also conveyed greetings from His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni and Her Majesty Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk to all the flood-affected victims.

In the past few days, Samdech Techo Hun Sen visited local officials, civil servants, armed forces, local people and flood victims in Siem Reap and Banteay Meanchey provinces. After Battambang, he will continue his mission to Pursat and Kampong Chhnang provinces.

