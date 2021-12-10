Port Expansion Project to Meet Increasing Goods Traffic

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MPWT) has laid out a port expansion project of the country’s deep seaport in Sihanoukville to meet the growing goods traffic passing through the port.

The point was raised in a meeting to review the progress of new container terminal construction project-Phases 2 & 3 of Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, held here on Dec. 9 under the chairmanship of H.E. Sun Chanthol, Senior Minister and Minister of MPWT.

In his presentation to the meeting, H.E. Lou Kimchhun, Director General of Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, said the second and third phases of the new terminal construction project will be able to handle large container vessels in the Asia-Pacific region and respond to the increasing volume of containers passing through this port at present and the future.

The second phase of this deep-water terminal is expected to complete in 2028 while the third phase in 2030, he added.

The first phase of the project, which is 350 metres long and 14.5 metre deep, can handle container vessels of 13 metre deep, and medium-sized vessels with a capacity of 5,000 TEUs. It is funded by a US$200 million concessional loan from the Government of Japan and is scheduled to finish in 2025.

H.E. Sun Chanthol applauded the project and encouraged relevant officials to continue to carry out well the project so that it can be completed as planned.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press