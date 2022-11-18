Preah Vihear Governor Urges Farmers to Produce More Organic Rice

H.E. Kim Rithy, Governor of Preah Vihear province, has urged local farmers to produce more organic rice for domestic supply and export, while the price of the organic rice in the foreign markets are higher.

H.E. Kim Rithy made the call when visiting local farmers in the province’s Kulen district recently.

H.E. Kim Rithy noted that the income of farmers has improved significantly thanks to the rising market value of agricultural products through contracting farming on the organic rice.

Director of Preah Vihear provincial Department of Agriculture, Fishery and Forestry Mr. Poeung Tryda said the organic rice market has been very vibrant for the past six to seven years because of collective push by players such as the private sector, development partners and local farming communities.

According to Mr. Diep Cham, Board Chairman of the Agricultural Community for the Promotion of Farmers, the local farming communities can now produce more than 2,590 tonnes of organic rice on 2,000 hectares of their land.

Cambodian milled rice export to international markets for the last 10 months of 2022 increased by 10.67 percent to 509,249 tonnes equivalent to US$323.90 million.

Cambodia exported rice to 56 destinations, of which China, including Hong Kong and Macau, is the top buyer, followed by 25 countries in Europe and countries in ASEAN.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press