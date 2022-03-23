Senior Justice Official Highlights Cambodia’s Law Development and Modernisation

H.E. Chin Malin, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Justice, has highlighted Cambodia’s development and modernisation of laws in line with international human rights standard.

H.E. Chin Malin made the point during his meeting with Mr. Vitit Muntarbhorn, new UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Cambodia via videoconference on Mar. 21.

H.E. An Sokkhoeurn, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Cambodia to the United Nations at Geneva and Mrs. Claudia De La Fuente Barreda, Representative of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Cambodia also joined the virtual meeting.

H.E. Chin Malin briefed the UN special rapporteur on the ministry’s effort in addressing overcrowded prisons, the implementation of non-detention court measures, the promotion of detainees’ rights, legal aid programmes, and out-of-court dispute solution through mediation.

The secretary of state also underlined democratic space, freedom and politics in Cambodia, especially in relation to legal actions against activists and politicians breaking laws.

The Royal Government of Cambodia always pays serious attention to promoting human rights in the country, he added.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press