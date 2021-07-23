Senior Minister Sun Chanthol Receives Japan Scholarship Winners

H.E. Sun Chanthol, Senior Minister and Minister of Public Works and Transport, received via videoconference yesterday 24 Japan scholarship winners.

On the occasion, H.E. Sun Chanthol congratulated them on being awarded with Japan scholarship and hoped that they would try their best to study hard to gain knowledge, maintain good attitude, be well disciplined and draw new experience in Japan to develop the Cambodian nation.

The minister gave them some recommendations, shared knowledge and experience as well as policy and vision of the ministry which constituted a good concept for them to disseminate to students of other countries so that they know more about Cambodia.

H.E. Senior Minister also laid stress on the efforts of the ministry to build Techo Sen Institute of Public Works and Transport to train Cambodian engineers and briefed the students on the achievements of infrastructure development in the country.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press