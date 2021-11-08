Siem Reap to Host 2021 National Cycling Championship on Dec. 25

The 2021 National Cycling Championship will take place on Dec. 25 in Siem Reap cultural province.

The update was shared by Mr. Nou Chamroeun, Secretary General of Cambodian Cycling Federation, adding that the tournament will divide into two subjects – Road Cycling and Mountain Bike.

For Road Cycling, he continued, will start from Preah Ang Chek Preah Ang Cham area to Angkor region in the morning, while the Mountain Bike will take be held at Kulen Mountain area in Banteay Srey district.

The federation is urging for more practices of the Cambodian national athletes for the upcoming contest, and for more training of coaches and technical teams, emphasised the secretary general.

The effort aims to make Cambodia ready for the SEA Games 2022 in Vietnam and the SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia, he pointed out.

According to Mr. Nou Chamroeun, the National Cycling Championship 2021 will happen with a strict application of safety measures guided by the Ministry of Health to ensure prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Athletes participating in the upcoming event will be also required to show their COVID-19 vaccination card to the organising team, added the secretary general.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press