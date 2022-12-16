Special Licence Plate Sales Earn Almost US$20 Million in Jan.-Nov. Period

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport generated some KHR78 billion (approximately US$19 million) from the sale of special licence plates in the first eleven months of 2022, a 27 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The figures were shared in a meeting held on Dec. 15 under the chairmanship of H.E. Ms. Koy Sodany, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Public Works and Transport and Chairwoman of the Inter-Ministerial Commission for the Management of Sales of Vehicle Registration Numbers.

Starting in 2016, the special licence plate registration is priced higher than the normal ones, and the owners can keep the plate when selling their vehicle.

As of November this year, the ministry issued over 231,000 exclusive customised vehicle licence plates, earning KHR343 billion (approximately US$85 million).

