Sweden to Continue Cooperation with Cambodia Despite Closure of Embassy in Phnom Penh

Sweden has pledged to continue cooperation with Cambodia especially in trade, tourism, higher education and research despite closure of its embassy in Cambodia.

The pledge was made by H.E. Bjorn Haggmark, outgoing Ambassador of Sweden to Cambodia, during his farewell meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng here in Phnom Penh recently.

The diplomat informed Samdech Sar Kheng that the closure of Swedish Embassy in Cambodia in the coming December was due to some reform by his government.

However, he continued, the diplomatic affairs between Cambodia and Sweden will be carried out through Swedish Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand.

Samdech Sar Kheng said that Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is examining and working on the Sweden’s request for the establishment of honorary consulate in Cambodia.

He also asked Sweden to continue the cooperation with Cambodia on police law enforcement and the fight against transnational crimes including cybercrimes, drugs and counter-terrorism.

H.E. Bjorn Haggmark promised to bring the deputy prime minister’s request for a discussion with his government.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press