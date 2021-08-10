Telecommunication Ministry to Boost Mobile Tower Installation in All Communes

Ministry of Posts and Telecommunication has planned to boost the installment of mobile towers in all communes nationwide, aiming to improve cell phone signal.

H.E. Minister Chea Vandeth revealed the plan in a press conference held on Aug. 9.

Internet access has been difficult in some areas due to a number of problems ranging from many high-rise buildings to lack of signal booster and low quality of cell phone, he explained, adding that some mobile companies focus only on the urban or crowded areas.

“A working group has been formed to monitor all mobile towers by measuring cell signal at each mobile tower in order to ensure the quality of cell signal in all communes by 2027,” he added.

There are some 17.48 million mobile internet subscribers in Cambodia as of April this year, a 7 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The number of registered SIM cards has dropped by 0.05 percent to 20.81 million, an equivalent to 123 percent of the total population of 16 million.

Five mobile service providers are operating in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press