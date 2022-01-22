Tourism Ministers of ASEAN and India Committed to Strengthen Cooperation

Tourism ministers of ASEAN member countries and India reiterated their commitment to further boost cooperation, especially to bring tourism back to speed.

The joint commitment was underlined in a blended in-person and virtual 9th ASEAN and India Tourism Ministers’ Meeting co-chaired by Cambodian Minister of Tourism H.E. Thong Khon and H.E. G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of Tourism of the Republic of India recently in Sihanoukville, Cambodia.

The meeting agreed to use digital technology to transform tourism in ASEAN and India to a new level.

It also reviewed Tourism Cooperation Action Plan 2021-2022, particularly the progress of the rehabilitation of tourism and enhanced cooperation towards sustainable, responsible and digital development.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press