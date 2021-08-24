Thai Private Sector Encouraged to Attend ATF 2022 in Cambodia

Cambodia urges Thai private sector to attend the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2022 to be hosted by Cambodia.

H.E. Sok Sokrethya, Personal Advisor of Cambodian Premier Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Secretary of State at the Ministry of Tourism did so when meeting with H.E. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports of Thailand in Bangkok recently.

The meeting was intended to strengthen tourism cooperation between the two countries during and after the COVID-19.

H.E. Sok Sokrethya informed H.E. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn of Cambodia’s effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, as well as to restore infrastructures to boost natural, eco and coastal area tourism to welcome foreign tourists, including Thai tourists when the COVID-19 eases.

The two sides were optimistic of enhanced bilateral tourism cooperation particularly through the promotion of join tour package for foreign tourists, and self-driving tour movements.

H.E. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn hoped to increase the provision of scholarship to Cambodian tourism officials.

He will also bring other cooperation request from Cambodia for further review and consideration with concerned stakeholders.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press