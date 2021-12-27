This Year’s High School Exams Begin with Participation of Over 114,100 Students

This Year’s High School Exams Begin w

The two-day high school exams kicked off this morning in 204 exam centres of 4,616 exam rooms in all capital and provinces of Cambodia.

A total of 114,180 candidates participate in this year’s exams taking place on Dec. 27-28.

Minister of Education, Youth and Sports H.E. Hang Chuon Naron and H.E. Say Samal, Minister of Environment and Head of the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia-Phnom Penh Municipal Branch cut an envelope of an exam subject at Preah Sisowath High School in Phnom Penh.

For the two students who were tested positive for COVID-19 after their return from Taekwondo competitions in Kazakhstan, they can sit for their exams at their treatment centre, at the recommendation of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

The results are expected to be announced on Jan. 18, 2022 at the exam centres in Phnom Penh and Kandal province, and on Jan. 19, 2022 at the rest.

Last year, due to COVID-19 threat, all high school students were not allowed to sit for their exams, but to pass without taking them.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press

ith Participation of Over 114,100 Students