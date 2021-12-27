Cambodia Attracts Over 250,000 Domestic Visitors Last Weekend

A total of 253,621 domestic tourists were registered over the weekend of Christmas, on Dec. 25 and 26, Tourism Minister H.E. Thong Khon pointed out.

The figure shows an increase of almost 25 percent compared to the previous weekend, the minister added.

Among the domestic visitors, 242,986 were national tourists and 10,635 were foreign tourists, he said, underlining that the most visited tourist destination was Phnom Penh capital, followed by the provinces of Preah Sihanouk, Siem Reap, Pursat, Kampot, Battambang and Mondulkiri.

According to H.E. Minister, the room reservation rate has already reached more than 80 percent, particularly in the provinces of Kep, Kampot, and Mondulkiri for the new year holiday this weekend, while that of other important destinations like Preah Sihanouk, Koh Kong, Siem Reap, Battambang and Rattanakiri provinces were also on the rise.

The Ministry of Tourism and the Provincial and Municipal Tourism Departments continued to promote the strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) introduced by the ministry to prevent possible transmission of COVID-19 during the upcoming Universal New Year’s Day.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press