Tour Operators Ready to Welcome Vaccinated Tourists

President of the Cambodia Association of Travel Agents (CATA) said that tour operators and travel agents are ready to welcome foreign tourists, as Cambodia will reopen for COVID-19 fully vaccinated tourists from the end of November.

The readiness was underlined by Ms. Chhay Sivlin, newly-elected President of CATA, in an internal election event held on Nov. 26.

“Since the government announced to reopen for vaccinated tourists, we, the tour operators, have prepared to receive their arrivals,” she said.

Ms. Chhay Sivlin mentioned strategies to implement by working closely with stakeholders in ASEAN countries and the international community to promote the latest developments in Cambodia, such as the reopening of the country, the resumption of economic and social activities, especially to attract more foreign tourists to Cambodia.

According to the State Secretariat for Civil Aviation, the current price of air tickets to and from Cambodia is higher than before the COVID-19 crisis. The increase is due to continued restrictions on entry and exit imposed by some countries such as in China.

The increase in ticket prices is an obstacle to the plan to attract foreign tourists. Ms. Chhay Sivlin said.

“What tour operators want is to see the lifting of restrictions like Cambodia for the influx of foreign visitors,” she added.

In 2020, Cambodia welcomed 1.3 international tourists, down 80.2 percent from 6.6 million in 2019, according to the 2020 Tourism Statistics Report.

As of June this year, Cambodia welcomed only 108,000 foreign visitors, a decline of 90.8 percent from 1.18 million in the same period of 2020.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press