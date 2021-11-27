Minster of Justice Receives Turkish and Singaporean Ambassadors

The Minister of Justice H.E. Koeut Rith has recently received the Ambassadors of Turkey and Singapore to Cambodia.

H.E. Ms. Ayda Ünlü, Turkish Ambassador, asked H.E. Koeut Rith to arrange an extradition agreement between the two countries, and to determine focal point for the rollout of the arrangement.

H.E. Koeut Rith accepted the request and encouraged the Turkey diplomat to submit an official proposal to Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to pave way for the Ministry of Justice to work on the arrangement.

In the discussion with the Singaporean Ambassador H.E. Ms. Teo Lay Cheng, the minister underlined that Cambodia is preparing a mediation policy framework.

The ministry is also cooperating with concerned ministries and institutions to look into the benefits and challenges of Cambodia’s role as a member of Singapore Convention on Mediation.

Both sides noted the significance and benefits of the out-of-court dispute resolution that is a win-win strategy for the parties involved in disputes.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press