TRAFFIC FLOW SMOOTH ON MAJOR EXPRESSWAYS TONIGHT



Traffic flow on major expressways in the country was reported to be smooth as of 8 pm today, according to a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesperson.

He said northbound traffic towards Sungai Jawi city centre to Bukit Merah was flowing smoothly.

“The traffic in both directions at the Juru Toll Plaza was also smooth. However, traffic from Tapah to Bidor and from Tanjung Malim southbound to Rawang is slow because the number of vehicles has increased,” he told Bernama today.

PLUS’ official X account said heavy traffic was reported from Simpang Ampat (northbound) to Seremban.

Several smartlanes that were activated on some major expressways were also closed due to the reduced traffic volume.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency