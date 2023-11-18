UniMAP Honored with TVET Certification at META 2023, Graduates Poised for Advanced Tech Careers

ARAU: Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first technical university in Malaysia to be awarded the Best for Professional TVET Certification at the 2023 Malaysia Education and TVET Awards (META 2023). This recognition underscores the university’s commitment to high-impact Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs, particularly in advanced technological sectors.

According to BERNAMA News Agency, the Raja Muda of Perlis and chancellor of UniMAP, the university’s success can be attributed to its emphasis on critical TVET programs in areas like electrical and electronics, with a specific focus on the semiconductor industry. He highlighted this achievement during the 18th UniMAP Convocation, attended also by UniMAP vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr. Zaliman Sauli.

The Raja Muda emphasized that TVET UniMAP aims to equip students with a blend of knowledge, soft skills, and technical capabilities to enhance their marketability and align with industry needs. This approach is intended to position TVET as a primary choice for the younger generation.

Furthermore, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin recognized the potential impact of UniMAP graduates on their future careers, lauding their potential for greater success. He expressed congratulations to the graduates and gratitude to the parents, guardians, and families for their sacrifices. He also acknowledged the vital role played by UniMAP educators in shaping graduates with integrity, identity, and leadership qualities.

The convocation ceremony will see a total of 3,555 UniMAP graduates receiving their scrolls over four days. Among these, 2,657 will be awarded Bachelor’s Degrees, 67 PhDs, 121 Master’s degrees, 551 diplomas, and 159 Professional Development and Continuing Education (PDCE) certifications.