US$11 Billion Cambodia-ASEAN Trade Registered in First Ten Months

Bilateral trade between Cambodia and ASEAN was amounted to US$11,349 million in the first ten months of 2021, up 22 percent compared to the same period last year.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, from January to October, Cambodia exported US$960 million worth of goods to ASEAN countries, a year-on-year decrease of 73 percent, while the Kingdom’s imports from the bloc rose to US$10,389 million, up 79 percent.

Cambodia’s major exports to ASEAN included agricultural products such as rice paddy, cassava, rubber, corn, and imported construction materials, food and beverage, and consumer goods.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press